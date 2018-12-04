Closed nuclear plant to hold planned emergency siren test

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - An energy company is warning southern New Jersey residents not to be alarmed if they hear emergency warning sirens Tuesday at a closed nuclear plant.

Exelon Generation will test the sirens at the Oyster Creek Generating Station in Lacey Township around noon.

The 42 sirens within a 10-mile (16-kilometer) radius of the plant in Ocean County are a signal to tune to local Emergency Alert Broadcast TV or radio station and not to evacuate.

Oyster Creek ceased operations in September. But the siren system remains active in accordance with local, state and federal emergency planning requirements.

The facility is located 60 miles (97 kilometer) east of Philadelphia. It produced enough electricity each year to supply about 600,000 typical homes.