10 years for doctor who provided oxycodone to drug ring

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A doctor who illegally provided tens of thousands of oxycodone pills to a drug ring has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says 78-year-old George Beecher wrote the prescriptions for the pills for people he'd never examined or even met.

Beecher was an ear, nose and throat specialist based in Warren. He permanently surrendered his medical license as part of his guilty plea in September.

Seven members of the ring have pleaded guilty. They include Andrew Stoveken of Edison, who ran a hearing aid company and shared an office with Beecher. Authorities say he acted as a middleman between Beecher and the drug ring. Stoveken is scheduled to be sentenced this month.