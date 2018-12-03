FBI agents search home of Atlantic City's first-term mayor

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - FBI agents are searching the home of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.

The FBI's Newark division confirms agents are at Gilliam's house Monday executing a search warrant. It wasn't immediately known what prompted the search.

The Democrat is in his first year as mayor. The former two-term city councilman defeated incumbent Don Guardian last November in a contentious election marked by allegations of voter fraud by Guardian.

Gilliam and several others were involved in an early morning fight last month outside an Atlantic City casino but local prosecutors announced last week they wouldn't file criminal charges. In April, a judge threw out a criminal complaint against Gilliam over the alleged theft of a $10,000 check from the Atlantic City Democratic Committee.

Gilliam didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment on the investigation.