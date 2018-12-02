Archbishop of Philadelphia closes 3 church sites

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has announced three churches that previously merged with other parishes will close after the new year.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Archbishop Charles Chaput said Sunday Our Lady of the Holy Souls, Saint Stanislaus Kostka and Saint Leo church will no longer serve as worship sites after Jan. 7.

The archbishop has relegated the buildings to "profane but not sordid use," which means they will close as Roman Catholic churches.

Our Lady of the Holy Souls joined Our Lady of Hope Parish in 1993.

Saint Stanislaus Kostka joined Saint Joseph Parish in 2012, and Saint Leo joined Our Lady of Consolation Parish in 2013.

