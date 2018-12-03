Police identify 3 found dead in west Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say three people found beaten or stabbed to death inside of a north Philadelphia home may have known their killer.

A police spokesman identified the three people found Saturday as 92-year-old Warren Harrison and his girlfriend, 60-year-old Khadijah Abdullah, as well as her brother, 57-year-old Earl Cottle.

Police say Harrison and Cottle were found in the basement wrapped in blankets, with head wounds. Abdullah had been stabbed to death and wrapped in blankets on the second floor.

Harrison's daughter called police when she opened the door and saw the living room had been ransacked.

Police say they believe the killings were committed by someone who was let into the home. A $60,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.