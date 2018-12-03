Illegal firearms dealer gets 40 months in prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Federal officials say a New Jersey man has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for his role in attempting to sell at least 100 handguns without a license.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Fr'Neil Hickson, also known as "Philly," previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a federal license. The Cherry Hill man was sentenced Monday in federal court in Camden. He has been in custody since his 2014 arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, where he also pleaded guilty to firearms charges.

He admitted that he sold or brokered at least 100 handgun sales using firearms obtained from outside of New Jersey.

This case was part of a long-term investigation of illegal gun trafficking referred to as "Operation Buckeye."