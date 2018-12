EWING, N.J. (AP) - Eight people were hospitalized after a head-on crash near the campus of The College of New Jersey.

The crash occurred early Sunday. Six people were riding in one of the cars, and two were riding in the other.

Six people were in critical condition.

The Asbury Park Press reports five of the injured are TCNJ students.

A GoFundMe page set up for the injured students had raised more than $46,000 by Monday morning.

