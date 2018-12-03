Police say woman drove into airfield, punched state trooper

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) - A western Pennsylvania woman is accused of punching a state trooper after driving onto an airfield and falsely identifying herself as an FBI agent.

The Tribune-Review says police charged 24-year-old Dakota J. Jones on Monday with aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, harassment and unlicensed driving.

The Greensburg woman wasn't immediately able to make bail. Online court records don't list a defense lawyer.

She's accused of driving past a security gate at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe and nearly striking a trooper's vehicle.

The trooper, a pilot, pulled her over near a state police helicopter hanger.

Authorities say that's when she claimed to be an FBI agent and allegedly hit the trooper in the face with her fist.

