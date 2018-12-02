Police: 8 hurt in head-on collision near New Jersey college

EWING, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a head-on crash near a New Jersey college has left eight people seriously injured, including some students.

The two-car collision occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday in Ewing. The cause remains under investigation, but authorities say it appears that one of the cars crossed into an oncoming lane and struck the other near The College of New Jersey's campus.

Six of the injured remained hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday, while information about the two others was not immediately available. Injuries suffered in the crash included broken bones, a ruptured bladder and a brain injury.

The names of the injured and further details about them have not been disclosed.

Authorities say it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident.