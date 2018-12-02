Closed nuclear plant warns of planned emergency siren test

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - An energy company is warning that it will conduct its semi-annual full volume test of its emergency warning sirens at a shuttered nuclear plant this coming week in New Jersey.

Exelon Generation will test the sirens at the Oyster Creek Generating Station in Lacey Township around noon Tuesday.

The 42 sirens within a 10-mile (16-kilometer) radius of the plant in Ocean County are a signal to tune to local Emergency Alert Broadcast TV or radio station and not to evacuate.

Oyster Creek ceased operations in September. But the siren system remains active in place in accordance with local, state and federal emergency planning requirements.

The facility is located 60 miles (97 kilometer) east of Philadelphia. It produced enough electricity each year to supply 600,000 typical homes.