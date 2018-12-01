Police: Man douses himself with gasoline, threatens family

LOWER WINDSOR, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a couple's dispute over feeding their infant daughter ended with the man dousing himself with gasoline and threatening to kill himself, his girlfriend and their child.

Lower Windsor police say 26-year-old Timothy Gile was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation following the confrontation at his township home Thursday. He's facing numerous counts including aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

Authorities say that when Giles and his girlfriend started arguing, she took the baby with her into the home's detached garage. They say Gile's followed her and nailed the garage door shut before dousing himself in gasoline in what police described as an attempt to kill himself and his family.

When the fire didn't catch, Gile allegedly grabbed a 12-gauge, pump-action shotgun and allegedly pointed it at his girlfriend and their child and threatened to kill them.