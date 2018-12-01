3 charged after body found wrapped in blood-soaked carpet

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The discovery of a body wrapped in a blood-soaked carpet at a Philadelphia home has led to the arrests of three people.

Police found the body around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. They had responded to the home after receiving a call about suspicious activity at the site.

Further details about the victim and how they were killed were not immediately available. It's also not clear when the person was killed or if it happened at the residence in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Authorities say two men and a woman were in custody regarding the slaying. But they haven't said what charges the three suspects will face.