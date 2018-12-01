Motorists continue to see lower gas prices in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Motorists continue to see lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.55, which is down 6 cents from last week. It's also the same price motorists were paying for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.49, down 9 cents from last week. That's also lower than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.54.

Analysts warn that pump prices could rise in the coming weeks, citing a potential rise in U.S. crude oil prices.