3 bodies found inside ransacked Philadelphia house

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Three people were found dead inside a north Philadelphia home, police said.

The bodies were found Saturday night at a house in the Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood, according to media reports.

A woman was found on the second floor of the home and two men were found in the basement.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told reporters that the three victims were wrapped in blankets.

"There are a lot of questions right now," Ross said to WCAU. "It's very tragic circumstances."

Causes of death have not been determined, but all three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe at least one of the victims, a 91-year-old man, lived inside the home. But none of the victims have been identified yet.

Police responded after a woman who lives at the house opened the door, saw the home out of sorts and called 911.

Police said the inside was ransacked, but there were no signs of forced entry. No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The bodies were found about five hours after police discovered a body wrapped in a carpet at a different Philadelphia home on the north side. Authorities said two men and a woman were in custody regarding that slaying.