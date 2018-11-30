Officials confirm 3 more measles cases related to shore town

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) - The number of measles cases related to a central New Jersey community has grown to 18.

State health officials say three members of a Passaic family have been diagnosed with the disease. They contracted it from a person who had been infected during an outbreak in Lakewood, where 15 cases overall have been confirmed.

Officials say people who visited certain sites in Passaic may also have been exposed to the disease.

Anyone who suspects they were exposed should call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department so special arrangements can be made for an evaluation. This also protects other people and medical staff from possible infection.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.