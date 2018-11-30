HUD official: I'll spend a month in NYC public housing

NEW YORK (AP) - The head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for New York and New Jersey says she'll spend a month in a public housing apartment to "fully understand" the challenges public housing tenants face.

Lynne Patton's plan to move from her Trump Tower home to the Grant Houses in Harlem was first reported by TV station PIX11 .

Patton's spokeswoman, Olga Alvarez, told the New York Daily News on Friday that Patton will move into a public housing apartment in January if HUD's general counsel approves.

Patton was named to her HUD position after serving as an event planner for the family of Republican President Donald Trump.

The New York City Housing Authority is mired in scandals over falsified lead paint inspections as well as failure to provide heat.