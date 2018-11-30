Some communities near Philadelphia under water boil advisory

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) - A boil water advisory has been issued for some Pennsylvania residents near Philadelphia.

The advisory was originally issued Friday afternoon for areas around Yardley because of turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water. The advisory has now been extended to Sunday.

All Pennsbury School District schools and offices were closed on Friday as a result.

Pennsylvania American Water says samples taken on Nov. 29 had turbidity levels above the regulatory standard. High levels of turbidity increase chances that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

This warning applies to all Pennsylvania American Water customers in area about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia, including Lower Makefield; Yardley Borough and portions of Falls Township.

The Environmental Protection Agency says turbidity can cause health problems if bacteria, viruses and parasites attach to particles in the water, risking nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches.