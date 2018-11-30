Complaint filed vs. judge who jailed woman for 'disrespect'

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey municipal court judge is being called out for jailing a woman after he accused her of being "disrespectful" in court.

A complaint filed this week by a state advisory committee alleges Newark Municipal Court Judge Marvin Adames improperly held the woman in contempt and ordered her to undergo a psychological evaluation.

The woman spent 23 days in jail over Christmas 2016 after she couldn't post $10,000 bail on a petty disorderly persons offense involving a landlord-tenant dispute.

Adames told the committee he was concerned she wouldn't appear in court because she was likely to be evicted because of the dispute.

It wasn't immediately known if Adames had an attorney who could respond to the complaint.