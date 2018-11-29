Police: Homeowner's work near gas line caused explosion

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a fire at a Lawrence Township house over the weekend was accidental, and caused while the homeowner was working on a gas line.

Homeowners Halina and Jan Jarema were at their house around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon when the explosion occurred. NJ.com reports Jan Jarema, who is a contractor, was working near a newly-installed gas meter when the explosion went off.

He is currently being treated for burns at a Philadelphia hospital. Township police confirmed Thursday that the fire was deemed accidental.

A GoFundMe has since been started for the family in hopes of helping them in their recovery and rebuilding their home.

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com