End of the line for train station's flipping departure board

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The clickety-clacking departures board at Philadelphia's main train station will soon be moving on down the line.

Amtrak announced Friday that the flipping board at 30th Street Station will be replaced with a digital display in January.

Officials say the Solari board has grown obsolete, making it difficult to find replacement parts.

It's also part of a modernization plan for the station.

Amtrak wants to improve the passenger experience with easier-to-read displays and says a digitized board with synchronized audio and visual components would comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But it's not the last stop for the nostalgic-sounding board. Its final destination will be The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg, about 60 miles west of Philadelphia in Amish country.