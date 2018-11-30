Driver heads into tractor trailer, dies along Interstate 93

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a driver has died after heading directly into the rear of a tractor trailer that had slowed down on an incline on Interstate 93.

Police said 23-year-old Steven Schwartz, of Philadelphia, was heading north near Franconia Notch on Friday morning. The car hit a guardrail after hitting the tractor trailer.

Schwartz wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver wasn't hurt.

Troopers found a pit-bull puppy under a seat in Schwartz's vehicle. It wasn't hurt.

Police believe speed was a factor. The speed limit in the area is 45 miles an hour. There's an incline that causes commercial vehicles to slow down.

Police said this is the second similar crash in this area in two months.