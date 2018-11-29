Fight brewing over prospect of nuclear power plant shutdowns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers sympathetic to nuclear power plants are making a push for state action to bail out plants whose shutdown is being threatened by their energy company owners.

Four lawmakers released a 44-page report Thursday, calling for action to avoid plants shutting down.

Their ideas include requiring utilities to buy a certain amount of nuclear power or imposing a fee on carbon emissions.

Both ideas are designed to make the cost of nuclear power more competitive, as it faces pressure from a booming natural gas industry.

The prospect of a bailout has drawn opposition from large industrial electricity users, ratepayer advocates, the natural gas industry, the AARP, the National Federation of Independent Business and anti-nuclear power activists.

States including Illinois, New York and New Jersey have approved subsidies.