Men charged 16 years after shooting; paralyzed victim died

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A man paralyzed in a 2003 shooting at a Pittsburgh garage has died, and police filed homicide charges against two men previously convicted in the case.

The Allegheny County medical examiner said 66-year-old Michael Lahoff died Tuesday. His death was ruled a homicide, with the cause listed as resulting from quadriplegia due to a gunshot wound of the back.

Pittsburgh Police say in a release they filed charges Thursday against 34-year-old Marty Allen Armstrong Jr. and 33-year-old Lamont Fulton. Both were charged and convicted for their roles in the shooting during a Jan. 2003 robbery.

No attorney information is available for either man.

Armstrong, who authorities say was the shooter, is serving his sentence at a state prison in Erie County. Fulton, who was charged as an accomplice, served his time and was released in 2011.