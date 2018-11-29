Large fire severely damages Jersey Shore homes; 3 injured

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a massive fire in a New Jersey Shore town has severely damaged at least three homes and injured three people.

The fire in Sea Isle City broke out shortly before noon Thursday, sending large plumes of thick, black smoke into the air.

Sea Isle City Police Chief Thomas McQuillen tells the Press of Atlantic City that three people were hurt and two have been taken to hospitals. He didn't give details on the injuries.

Authorities believe the fire started in a home and soon spread to two duplexes, which are about two blocks from the ocean. The home where the blaze started was destroyed, while the other structures were severely damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sea Isle City is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Atlantic City.