Dog that went missing in February found in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - A dog who escaped from his now-former New Jersey home in February was found over the weekend in a city roughly 19 miles away.

Zina the dog escaped from her River Vale home in February and was found in Hackensack on Saturday. The North Jersey Record reports Zina had been spotted in various communities over the last nine months, often evading people after being seen.

Search volunteer Lisa Rose Rublack says the dog's former owners only had Zina for five days before she escaped, and the former owners have decided they "aren't equipped" to take her back. Volunteer Lauren Larco says Zina got a clean bill of health Tuesday.

Rublack says Zina is staying with her temporarily, but hopes that someone will be permanently adopt the dog.