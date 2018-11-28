Ex-aide for disgraced district attorney sentenced to prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The former campaign manager for a former Philadelphia district attorney convicted of taking bribes will also be heading to prison.

Billy Miller was sentenced Tuesday to five months in prison on charges of tax evasion. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Miller pleaded guilty to concealing more than $390,000 from the IRS that he earned while working on political campaigns, including the campaign of ex-district attorney for Philadelphia Seth Williams.

Miller's tax evasion came to light as part of the bribery and corruption investigation into Williams, who is currently serving a five-year sentence at a federal prison in West Virginia.

Miller was also ordered to serve three years' probation upon his release, 200 hours of community service and to pay more than $94,000 in back taxes.

