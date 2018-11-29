Hard Rock casino to start sports betting in early 2019

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino will begin offering sports betting early next year.

The casino is partnering with Gaming Innovation Group to offer sports betting in the first quarter of 2019. The two companies already work together on internet gambling.

Hard Rock is likely to be the last Atlantic City casino to join the sports betting bandwagon.

Seven of the nine casinos now offer it. Caesars casino is serviced by the sports book in its adjacent sister property, Bally's.

The recent update of the National Football League's gambling policy helped clear the way for Hard Rock to offer sports betting.

Casinos and sport books can now be NFL naming rights partners; Hard Rock International became the Miami Dolphins stadium naming partner in 2016.