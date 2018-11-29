Authorities: Man hit detective with car to escape drug deal

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say a Philadelphia man struck and injured a police detective with his car while trying to flee the scene of a drug deal.

Lionel Guerrero is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempting to cause death or bodily injury and drug charges.

Authorities say they learned Guerrero allegedly would be involved in a drug deal taking place in Camden. Detectives from Bergen and Camden counties then placed Guerrero's vehicle under surveillance and allegedly saw the deal occur Monday.

When officers approached Guerrero, he allegedly drove at them and struck the detective, who was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries and was later released.

The 34-year-old Guerrero was arrested Tuesday without incident in Philadelphia. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.