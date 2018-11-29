Feds: Russian man hacked Pittsburgh gold course computer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Russian man hacked into a computer at the Pittsburgh National Golf Club and bought items from eBay using fake accounts.

The federal indictment unsealed Thursday charges Ilya Kulkov, of Barnaul, Russia, with wire fraud, computer fraud and money-laundering.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to the indictment, Kulkov began creating hundreds of fraudulent eBay accounts in 2016 using stolen payment information.

Prosecutors say that in early 2017, he hacked into and gained control of a desktop computer at the golf course.

Once in, the indictment alleges he bought items using fraudulent eBay accounts.

Kulkov allegedly altered the shipping addresses for the goods so that they would be delivered to him in Russia.

He bought about $600 worth of goods before eBay locked the accounts.