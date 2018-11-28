Ex-Allentown solicitor gets 1 day behind bars in scheme

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Allentown's former assistant solicitor has been sentenced to one day in jail followed by three months of house arrest for his role in steering a city contract to a campaign donor of ex-Mayor Ed Pawlowski.

Dale Wiles was sentenced Wednesday.

Wiles admitted that he fabricated a document to help steer a tax-collection contract to a firm favored by Pawlowski. Prosecutors say Pawlowski masterminded a scheme to trade city contracts for campaign cash to fuel his runs for governor and U.S. Senate. The Democrat was sentenced in October to 15 years in prison.

The Morning Call reports that Wiles said in court Wednesday that he had "behaved in a cowardly manner."

Allentown's former finance director was sentenced Tuesday to six months of home confinement for his role. A total of four co-conspirators have pleaded guilty in the scheme.

___

