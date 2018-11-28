Blast destroys home, damages school; No injuries reported

HARDYSTON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say an explosion in a northwestern New Jersey home destroyed the residence and damaged a high school across the street.

No injuries were reported in the blast, which occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in Hardyston. Officials say no one was in the home when the blast occurred.

Authorities say a propane tank may have caused the explosion, but the cause remains under investigation.

Officials say the blast could be felt for several miles, noting that many residents in the Sussex County town and people in neighboring communities called 911 because they thought there had been an earthquake.

Wallkill Valley Regional High School sustained some structural damage in the blast, and classes there were canceled for Wednesday.