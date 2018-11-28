Cost of keeping Asian carp from Great Lakes nearly triples

FILE - This June 22, 2017, file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources shows a silver carp, a variety of Asian carp, that was caught in the Illinois Waterway below T.J. O'Brien Lock and Dam, approximately nine miles away from Lake Michigan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a final $778 million plan to keep Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes by strengthening defenses at a lock-and-dam complex in Illinois. The price tag is much higher than the estimated cost of a tentative version of the strategy released in 2017. (Illinois Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A federal plan to prevent Asian carp from establishing themselves in the Great Lakes has gotten considerably more expensive.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week released its final strategy for placing technological roadblocks to the invasive fish at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, a choke point between the carp-infested Illinois River and Lake Michigan.

The price tag is nearly $778 million, which is nearly three times the $275 million that the Corps estimated in a 2017 draft version.

Officials say further study during the past year showed that features such as a specially designed vessel channel, noisemakers and a water-flushing lock would cost more than originally believed.

After a public comment period, the Corps expects to send the plan to Congress in February.