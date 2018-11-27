news

Gasket blamed for gas leak that disrupted bridge traffic

20181127_ap_ba03e6b3a05d4bc39400d52abec432cc-477f214cd2d343fcb57108c121fd6d39
Southbound traffic on New Jersey Turnpike backs up on the Delaware Memorial Bridge inNew Jersey on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. A chemical leak shut down the bridge in both directions Sunday evening, bringing traffic on a major East Coast artery to a standstill on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
by , The Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A preliminary investigation has found that a gasket failure caused a chemical gas leak that forced the temporary closure of a heavily used bridge connecting Delaware and New Jersey on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Southbound traffic on New Jersey Turnpike backs up on the Delaware Memorial Bridge inNew Jersey on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. A chemical leak shut down the bridge in both directions Sunday evening, bringing traffic on a major East Coast artery to a standstill on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Gasket blamed for gas leak that disrupted bridge traffic

Officials with Croda Inc. said Tuesday that initial findings show that an incorrect gasket fitted on a pipe during construction of its Delaware ethylene oxide production plant failed Sunday.

The company is sending the gasket to independent experts for analysis and confirmation. Production of ethylene oxide, which is highly flammable, has been suspended while other equipment is inspected over the next two weeks.

The leak forced the precautionary closure of the Delaware Memorial Bridge for several hours as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend wound down. The bridge which carries traffic on Interstate 295.

More Coverage

Published: