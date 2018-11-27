2 charged with trying to kill Kentucky police officers

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky police have arrested a carload of people after the vehicle pinned two officers to a concrete column. The driver and a passenger are charged with attempted murder.

News outlets report that London police investigating a series of thefts on Monday tried to speak to the four people in the car, but they were acting nervous.

Police say backseat passenger 26-year-old Louis Green, of Florida, grabbed the gearshift and the driver accelerated, pinning the two officers. Driver 24-year-old Jonathan Murphy, of Connecticut, then sped off, but the vehicle crashed and they tried to flee on foot.

Murphy and Green now face attempted murder charges, and 28-year-old Richard C. Baker, of Florida, and 27-year-old Tabitha Borborema, of New Jersey, are charged with evading police. It's unclear if they have lawyers.