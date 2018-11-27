Democrat Susan Wild sworn in to Congress from Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democrat Susan Wild is joining Pennsylvania's congressional delegation, one of four women who got elected to what had been an all-male delegation.

Wild was sworn in Tuesday to an open Allentown-based seat left vacant after Republican Charlie Dent resigned in May.

Wild won Nov. 6's special election 6 to fill the remaining weeks of Dent's term. Wild also won a full two-year term starting in January to a newly drawn seat, reshaped following a January court ruling that Republicans had unconstitutionally gerrymandered Pennsylvania's congressional districts in 2011.

The new district centers around Allentown on Pennsylvania's eastern border, and replaces one stretching 80 miles to Hershey to make it more conservative.

Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon was sworn in last week after winning a special election to fill another vacant seat.