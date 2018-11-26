Billy clubs, Rolodex, suits snapped up at Rizzo estate sale

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - An estate sale at the home of Philadelphia's former mayor Frank Rizzo went like gangbusters over the weekend.

The agent in charge of the sale says that after it all wrapped up Sunday afternoon, an additional treasure trove of personal items was discovered in the attic. He says those new items, including Rizzo's "little black book," gold watch and passports will go up for auction in January.

John Romani says about 40,000 people came through the estate sale, which started on Black Friday.

Top sellers were Rizzo's single-digit license plate, which went for $5,000 and Rolodex which went for $2,500.

A number of billy clubs were up for grabs and went for $1,250 to $1,500.

Rizzo's wife Carmella died in July at age 101, and the family wanted to sell the house and clear it out.