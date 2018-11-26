Flooding possible as rivers rise in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Southeastern Pennsylvania could experience flooding as storms move through the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for counties around Philadelphia lasting until Monday night.

Parts of the area already received three to four inches of rain Saturday night into Sunday, and creeks, streams and rivers were running high.

The conditions are expected to be worsened by additional rain forecast to move through the area Monday.

Parts of the Lehigh Valley were put under a "hazardous weather outlook" lasting through Sunday evening.