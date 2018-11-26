Rivers, coastal areas in New Jersey under flood warnings

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Rains sweeping through New Jersey are expected to continue causing flooding in rivers around the state throughout Monday and beyond.

The National Weather Service also has issued a coastal flood advisory extending the length of the New Jersey shore, with roadway flooding expected in low-lying areas.

Flooding already was occurring early Monday.

The weather service reports the Millstone River in Somerset County was above flood stage, and flooding was occurring throughout Burlington County.

In northern New Jersey, the Passaic River in the area of Pine Brook was expected to reach one foot above flood stage by Wednesday.