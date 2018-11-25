Philadelphia Parking Authority offers free Saturday parking

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Parking Authority has given the city a gift for the holidays, offering free street parking on Saturdays until the end of the year.

The PPA says street parking will be free citywide Saturdays after 11 a.m., and is also offering an $8 flat rate at six city parking garages until Jan. 1, 2019. Philly.com reports drivers will have to speak with garage managers to get the holiday discount.

The PPA said in a statement that it makes the temporary change to city parking every year during the holiday season in order to encourage people to visit the city without worrying about monitoring parking.

The authority says it will still monitor residential parking time limits and hand out tickets for other parking violations.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/