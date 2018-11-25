Marsh cabin owners say they're still waiting to hear from NJ

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - The owners of a group of rural marsh cabins in New Jersey say they are still waiting to hear back from the state if they can keep them.

The eight cabins in Lower Alloways Creek Township, the remainder of what once were scores of tiny structures accessible only by boat, have been deemed illegal by state regulators. NJ.com reports the Department of Environmental Protection had ordered their demolition earlier this year, but later put the action on hold.

A DEP spokesperson said Monday that the matter remains under review.

Four of the eight structures are on state land along Hope Creek in a vast wildlife management area. The state Legislature previously introduced measures to save the cabins, but they remain in committee.

___

