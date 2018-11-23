100 residents displaced by fire at apartment complex

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - A fire at an apartment complex forced about 100 people to be evacuated Thanksgiving morning.

The blaze started shortly before 7 a.m. at the building in Toms River. The East Dover Fire Company says residents reported black smoke coming from the fourth floor of the five-story building.

When firefighters arrived, they found a heavy smoke condition on the fourth and fifth floors.

Police tell NJ.com about 100 people were taken to a temporary shelter at Toms River High School South.

Some residents suffered from smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.