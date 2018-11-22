news

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade rolls on despite cold

Spectators bundle up to watch the annual Thanksgiving Day parade in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (Tim Taip/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Thousands of people braved frigid temperatures and blustery winds to attend Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day parade.

But the windy conditions Thursday morning meant most of the bigger cartoon character balloons had to stay grounded.

Many people watching the parade said they wouldn't let the cold conditions stop them from coming out for the event, so they dressed in layers and wrapped themselves in blankets to stay warm.

Temperatures were in the low 20s when the parade kicked off, with wind chills in the single digits.

