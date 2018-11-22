Fire at senior citizens apartment building leaves 1 injured

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - An apartment building fire at a senior citizens housing complex in southern New Jersey has left one woman hospitalized and displaced more than a dozen residents.

Toms River police say the fire at the Highland Plaza site was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday and was extinguished a short time later. Authorities say careless smoking apparently caused the fire, which started inside one of the apartments and soon spread.

The blaze caused the evacuation of roughly 100 people on a day where temperatures were in the low 20s with wind chills in the single digits. The residents were taken to a nearby high school, but most were allowed to return home later in the day.

About 15 residents were being temporarily relocated.

Details on the injured woman were not disclosed.