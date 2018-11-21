New Jersey town gets its fifth mayor since August

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A northern New Jersey community has sworn in its fourth mayor since the town's longtime leader died this summer.

Michael Puzio took the oath of office Tuesday night in Rockaway Township. The Republican had run unopposed in a special election Nov. 6 to complete the unexpired term of Michael Dachisen, who died in August after suffering heart attack.

Council President Jeremy Jedynak became acting mayor for 30 days following Dachisen's death. But the Township Council then named Paul Minenna interim mayor during a hastily scheduled meeting Sept. 14 that prompted a lawsuit.

A judge's ruling in that case eventually led to the appointment of another interim mayor, Adam Salberg.

Dachisen had served 15 years on the council before he became mayor in 2012. He was re-elected in 2015.