Philadelphia police buy and deliver 450 Thanksgiving dinners

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police officers are delivering more than 450 Thanksgiving meal boxes to families and seniors in need of some holiday help.

Officers knocked on doors throughout the day Tuesday to deliver turkeys, stuffing and all the fixings to residents on their beats. For the last 49 years the department's Operation Thanksgiving has raised money from officer donations, raising $13,000 this year alone- $2,000 more than last year.

That money buys bulk food items and volunteers pack boxes that are delivered to the precincts and handed out to families, seniors and others referred by social organizations, churches or officers.

Department leadership say officers nominate families they meet throughout the year who might need the extra help on the holidays.