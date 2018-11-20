Prosecutor: Multiple fatalities at Monmouth Co. mansion fire

COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) - Multiple people have perished in a fire at a mansion in Monmouth County.

Video showed smoke pouring from the roof of the multi-floored structure in Colts Neck at firefighters battled the blaze. The house is surrounded by fields and has an adjacent swimming pool.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office says the fire has taken multiple victims but didn't specify how many.

Firefighters responded to the house near Route 34 at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators from the prosecutor's office are on the scene.