Philadelphia could see coldest Thanksgiving Day since 1901

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia and other communities around the state are gearing up for what could be the coldest Thanksgiving Day in over a century.

Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, says coldest Turkey Day on record for Philadelphia was 27 degrees in 1901.

He says the forecast high for Thursday in the city is 28 degrees.

Eric Horst, director of the Weather Info Center at Millersville University, says pretty much every city in Pennsylvania will be hovering near their record coldest temperatures.

He says it's a "brutal shot" of Arctic cold, but the good thing is it will leave as fast as it arrives.

He says it will start to pull out Saturday and by Sunday, temperatures will rise into the 50s.