Thousands still without power from snowstorm

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Last week's unexpectedly strong snowstorm is still having an effect in areas of western Pennsylvania.

Thousands of residents in Butler and Armstrong counties are still without power after the storm powered through the region last Thursday and Friday.

The Tribune-Review reports most customers in those areas had power restored by Sunday night or Monday morning, but several thousand were having to wait until Monday afternoon or even Wednesday in some cases.

Snow turned into rain overnight Thursday and knocked down trees and power lines around the area.

The power outages forced the Butler Area School District to cancel school on Monday.

