Girl, 2, run over in YMCA parking lot after leaving mom

HAVERFORD, Pa. (AP) - A toddler was run over and killed in a YMCA parking lot after wandering away from her mother.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the Haverford Area YMCA.

The 2-year-old walked away and sat down in a parking space, and a motorist pulled in and didn't see her. She was rushed to Lankenau Hospital but couldn't be saved.

The girl's name hasn't been released, and police say no charges have been filed against the driver, who remained at the scene.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports some YMCA members wrote on Facebook that the parking lot isn't big enough for the number of people who use it and is partly to blame.

The facility's CEO says nothing like Saturday's tragedy has ever happened there.

