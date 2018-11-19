Technology credited with aiding Atlantic City's crime drop

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Crime is down in Atlantic City, and police are crediting several factors including technology that helps them monitor high-crime areas and identify potential risks.

Violent crimes were down more than 30 percent last month compared to a year ago, and overall crimes are down two-thirds from five years ago.

The technology includes Risk Terrain Modeling, or RTM, which maps high-crime areas but also identifies factors that can draw crime to an area.

Police also use about 1,400 cameras to virtually patrol the city. They credit the technology with helping them apprehend a teen accused of killing a man in Ventnor last week.

Deputy Police Chief James Sarkos tells The Press of Atlantic City that jobs created by the openings of two casinos this year also have helped.